Tonight is 'Night to Shine' for special individuals

The lights will shine brightly tonight at Douglasville First Presbyterian Church as they host the second annual Night To Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event, which drew about 100 participants and 400 volunteers last year, assures that each guest has their own buddy for the night and that each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

