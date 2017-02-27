They terrorized a black child's party, then cried when a judge read their sentences

Jose Torres, left, weeps during his sentencing at the Douglas County Courthouse in Douglasville, Ga., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Superior Court Judge William McClain sentenced Torres and Kayla Norton, right, to lengthy prison terms Monday for their role in the disruption of a black child's birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.