Rotary Club recognizes county's STAR ...

Rotary Club recognizes county's STAR Students

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

For the second year in a row, two students were named system winners in the STAR Student program sponsored by the Rotary Club of Douglas County. The 2017 STAR Student winners and their respective teachers are, from left, Erica Bressner, Douglas County High School, and her STAR teacher Shea St. John and far right, Brandon Lindstrom, Lithia Springs High School, and his STAR teacher Keenan Lee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor gives State of the City Address Wed Citizencane 5
Joshua ulbrich???? Wed Sam 1
Hiram, Ga Police Brutality and Racism (Oct '06) Feb 12 DeepFriedThighs 30
Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees Feb 11 Sam Citizen 9
No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16) Feb 11 Citizen 59
Walking tracks in Douglasville (Jul '10) Feb 11 Douglasvillian 23
roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ... Feb 7 Citizen 3
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC