Rotary Club recognizes county's STAR Students
For the second year in a row, two students were named system winners in the STAR Student program sponsored by the Rotary Club of Douglas County. The 2017 STAR Student winners and their respective teachers are, from left, Erica Bressner, Douglas County High School, and her STAR teacher Shea St. John and far right, Brandon Lindstrom, Lithia Springs High School, and his STAR teacher Keenan Lee.
