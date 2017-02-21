Padgett recognized for new book and active role in community
Longtime Douglas County community member Dorothy "Dot" Padgett was recognized by the Douglasville City Council and Mayor Rochelle Robinson at the city council meeting Monday night. The mayor and council approved a proclamation in recognition of Padgett's release of her new book entitled "Jimmy Carter: Elected President with Pocket Changes and Peanuts."
