Nancy Lightner Fekete, age 94, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017. She was born on October 17, 1922 and grew up in Duncannon, Pa., the daughter of the late Ian Lightner and the late Mabel Way Lightner.

