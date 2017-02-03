Nancy Lightner Fekete
Nancy Lightner Fekete, age 94, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017. She was born on October 17, 1922 and grew up in Duncannon, Pa., the daughter of the late Ian Lightner and the late Mabel Way Lightner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Fri
|Brody
|5
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Fri
|Hippie Chick
|118
|Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10)
|Feb 2
|Even
|30
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|Feb 1
|Keep her
|53
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Jan 31
|DeepFriedThighs
|5
|D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11)
|Jan 29
|Tolerman
|13
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Jan 27
|Tolerman
|70
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC