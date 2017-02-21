Main Street Douglasville releases 2017 lineup
Sentinel File Photo Main Street Douglasville is bringing back Food Truck Mondays, which were a hit last July and August. One major change for this year is having the trucks come in the evenings so people who work out of the county during the day can attend.
