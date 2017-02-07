Locals differ on - Mimosa Mandate'
Just a few years after the state of Georgia opened the door to Sunday alcohol sales, a proposed new law could allow restaurants to begin selling booze before noon. Senate Bill 17, nicknamed the brunch bill or "Mimosa Mandate," would allow Sunday alcohol sales in restaurants as early as 10:30 a.m., up from the current 12:30 p.m. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, is the bill's primary sponsor.
