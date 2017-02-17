Keurig may open plant in Douglas after all
The Development Authority of Douglas County voted to approve a resolution Friday that would transfer assignment of an abatement agreement to the holders of a joint venture that may bring Keurig into Douglas County after all. Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the development authority, made the announcement to the board Friday that Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. entered into a joint venture on Jan. 6 focused on the research and development of an in-home alcohol drink system.
