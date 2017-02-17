Keurig may open plant in Douglas afte...

Keurig may open plant in Douglas after all

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The Development Authority of Douglas County voted to approve a resolution Friday that would transfer assignment of an abatement agreement to the holders of a joint venture that may bring Keurig into Douglas County after all. Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the development authority, made the announcement to the board Friday that Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. entered into a joint venture on Jan. 6 focused on the research and development of an in-home alcohol drink system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ... 5 hr Honest Abe 5
News Mayor gives State of the City Address 12 hr Citizen 8
No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16) 12 hr Former resident 61
Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11) Sat Trump Is In 54
Amber Harmon Feb 17 saddness 1
Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees Feb 11 Sam Citizen 9
Walking tracks in Douglasville (Jul '10) Feb 11 Douglasvillian 23
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,995 • Total comments across all topics: 279,003,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC