Jury finds Torres, Norton guilty
A jury has found two members of Respect the Flag guilty for their actions in disrupting a black child's party in 2015. Assistant District Attorney David Emadi was the lead prosecutor for the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ...
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|3
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Feb 7
|Tallerman
|71
|23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11)
|Feb 6
|Jett
|20
|Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury
|Feb 5
|Ed T
|4
|Fairfield Plantation (Jun '13)
|Feb 5
|Dieck
|19
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Feb 3
|Brody
|5
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Feb 3
|Hippie Chick
|118
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC