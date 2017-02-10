John Skoczylas

John Skoczylas

Mr. John Kenneth Skoczylas, 45, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Monday, February 6, 2017. He was born May 18, 1971 in Seneca, Georgia, the son of the late Mrs. Karen Jean Duncan Skoczylas and Mr. Kenneth John Skoczylas.

