John Skoczylas
Mr. John Kenneth Skoczylas, 45, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Monday, February 6, 2017. He was born May 18, 1971 in Seneca, Georgia, the son of the late Mrs. Karen Jean Duncan Skoczylas and Mr. Kenneth John Skoczylas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees
|3 hr
|Sam Citizen
|9
|No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|Citizen
|59
|Walking tracks in Douglasville (Jul '10)
|14 hr
|Douglasvillian
|23
|roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ...
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|3
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Feb 7
|Tallerman
|71
|23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11)
|Feb 6
|Jett
|20
|Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury
|Feb 5
|Ed T
|4
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC