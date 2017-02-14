Jean Vickery Smith

Jean Vickery Smith

11 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 from 12-1 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Gary Price officiating.

