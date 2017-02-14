Jean Vickery Smith
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 from 12-1 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Gary Price officiating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor gives State of the City Address
|5 hr
|anon
|4
|Hiram, Ga Police Brutality and Racism (Oct '06)
|Sun
|DeepFriedThighs
|30
|Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees
|Feb 11
|Sam Citizen
|9
|No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Citizen
|59
|Walking tracks in Douglasville (Jul '10)
|Feb 11
|Douglasvillian
|23
|roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ...
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|3
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Feb 7
|Tallerman
|71
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC