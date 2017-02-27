It's all about family at Bagel Meister
Bagel Meister features a wide array of bagels with numerous flavors and spreads, including plain, strawberry, honey almond, tree hugger, garden veggie, onion and chive and smoked salmon. Editor's Note: Our Sunday restaurant feature "Dining in Douglas" this week spotlights Bagel Meister, which opened in 2007 on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville.
