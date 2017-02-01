Huey McIntosh

Huey McIntosh

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Mr. James Huey McIntosh, age 93, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017. A native and lifetime resident of Douglasville, Huey was born on August 24, 1923 and was a 1941 graduate of Douglas County High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10) 9 hr Even 30
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) 16 hr pale face 117
Rate Harvester Christian School Wed Tolerman 3
Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11) Wed Keep her 53
New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this... Jan 31 DeepFriedThighs 5
D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11) Jan 29 Tolerman 13
anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09) Jan 27 Tolerman 70
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC