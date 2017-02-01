Huey McIntosh
Mr. James Huey McIntosh, age 93, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017. A native and lifetime resident of Douglasville, Huey was born on August 24, 1923 and was a 1941 graduate of Douglas County High School.
