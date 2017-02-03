Highway 5 roundabout open house scheduled
The Georgia Department of Transportation is hosting a town hall on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a proposed roundabout at Highway 5, Dorsett Shoals, Banks Mill and Pool Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation will hold a Public Information Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Murray Educational Center at 4841 Highway 5, in Douglasville concerning a project which proposes to install a roundabout on State Route 5/Bill Arp Road at its intersections with Banks Mill Road, Pool Road and Dorsett Shoals Road.
