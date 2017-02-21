Group busted for prostitution, pandering
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Division and the Douglasville Police Special Operations Unit conducted an operation targeting prostitution and pandering, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lt. Glenn Daniel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahh Remember (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Shotzie988
|40
|Does anyone know (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|Gigi
|5
|Wreck at I-20 traffic light and Chapel Hill Rd ...
|15 hr
|I saw it
|6
|Steak 'n Shake is coming to Douglasville (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|KalaJ
|83
|Activity at Marathon Station at Strewart Mill a...
|Thu
|Ellison
|6
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Thu
|ingston
|120
|D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Rosalina
|14
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC