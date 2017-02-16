Grand Jury: Local man indicted for ch...

Grand Jury: Local man indicted for child molestation

District Attorney Brian Fortner announced the Feb. 3 indictments, which included a child molestation charge against 26-year-old Michael David Klapp. Klapp was indicted on one count of child molestation against a child under 16 years of age.

