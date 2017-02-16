Grand Jury: Local man indicted for child molestation
District Attorney Brian Fortner announced the Feb. 3 indictments, which included a child molestation charge against 26-year-old Michael David Klapp. Klapp was indicted on one count of child molestation against a child under 16 years of age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor gives State of the City Address
|Wed
|Citizencane
|5
|Joshua ulbrich????
|Wed
|Sam
|1
|Hiram, Ga Police Brutality and Racism (Oct '06)
|Feb 12
|DeepFriedThighs
|30
|Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees
|Feb 11
|Sam Citizen
|9
|No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Citizen
|59
|Walking tracks in Douglasville (Jul '10)
|Feb 11
|Douglasvillian
|23
|roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ...
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC