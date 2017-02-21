gambling 2.JPG
A customer of the New Country Store in wast Cobb sits on a stool in front of the store's coin-operated gambling devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wreck at I-20 traffic light and Chapel Hill Rd ...
|7 hr
|InDronesWeTrust
|4
|Activity at Marathon Station at Strewart Mill a...
|11 hr
|Ellison
|6
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|15 hr
|ingston
|120
|D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11)
|16 hr
|Rosalina
|14
|Why do so many Blacks drive with DEALER tags? (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Commonsense
|24
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|Feb 21
|Patience
|55
|Why Is Ken Bernard Still The County Attorney??? (May '10)
|Feb 20
|hearh
|56
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC