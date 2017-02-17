Firefighter cancer bill passes House
Special A bill sponsored by state Rep. Micah Gravley, right, that would provide insurance for firefighters who are diagnosed with cancer has passed through the state House and now moves onto the Senate. Douglas County Fire Chief Scott Spencer, left, praised the bill, saying "As far as I'm concerned it's one of the most important bills that has been passed for firefighters in Georgia in my lifetime."
