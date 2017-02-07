There are on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Saturday Feb 4, titled Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury. In it, Douglas County Sentinel reports that:

The fate of two members of a group called Respect the Flag accused of yelling racial slurs and death threats and pointing weapons during a black child's birthday party in 2015 now rests with the jury. Jose Ismael Torres and Kayla Norton were on trial all last week before Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.