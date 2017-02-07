Fate of two accused in flag clash now...

Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury

There are 4 comments on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Saturday Feb 4, titled Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury. In it, Douglas County Sentinel reports that:

The fate of two members of a group called Respect the Flag accused of yelling racial slurs and death threats and pointing weapons during a black child's birthday party in 2015 now rests with the jury. Jose Ismael Torres and Kayla Norton were on trial all last week before Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
izzice

United States

#1 Sunday Feb 5
Smh
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
citizencane

Dallas, GA

#2 Sunday Feb 5
If it goes to trial in Douglas Co , the prossicution will win . It's always rigged in their favor . It's best to solve your problems outside the Douglas Co Court System..
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Really

United States

#3 Sunday
citizencane wrote:
If it goes to trial in Douglas Co , the prossicution will win . It's always rigged in their favor . It's best to solve your problems outside the Douglas Co Court System..
That's for sure . Every case that David McDade proceeded over should be retried , insted he goes free and gets a cushy retirement . They're all a bunch of dishonest evil men .
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ed T

United States

#4 Sunday
Really wrote:
<quoted text>
That's for sure . Every case that David McDade proceeded over should be retried , insted he goes free and gets a cushy retirement . They're all a bunch of dishonest evil men .
What they try to do is get people to confess by keeping them in jail as long as possible and by not allowing the prosecution to lose in court .
That's how it's done . They make a lot of money in the process .
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ... 2 hr Citizen 3
anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09) 6 hr Tallerman 71
23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11) Mon Jett 20
Fairfield Plantation (Jun '13) Feb 5 Dieck 19
Rate Harvester Christian School Feb 3 Brody 5
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) Feb 3 Hippie Chick 118
Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10) Feb 2 Even 30
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,724 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC