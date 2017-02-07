Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury
There are 4 comments on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Saturday Feb 4, titled Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury. In it, Douglas County Sentinel reports that:
The fate of two members of a group called Respect the Flag accused of yelling racial slurs and death threats and pointing weapons during a black child's birthday party in 2015 now rests with the jury. Jose Ismael Torres and Kayla Norton were on trial all last week before Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain.
United States
#1 Sunday Feb 5
Smh
#2 Sunday Feb 5
If it goes to trial in Douglas Co , the prossicution will win . It's always rigged in their favor . It's best to solve your problems outside the Douglas Co Court System..
United States
#3 Sunday
That's for sure . Every case that David McDade proceeded over should be retried , insted he goes free and gets a cushy retirement . They're all a bunch of dishonest evil men .
United States
#4 Sunday
What they try to do is get people to confess by keeping them in jail as long as possible and by not allowing the prosecution to lose in court .
That's how it's done . They make a lot of money in the process .
