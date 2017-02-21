DPD discusses grant for terrorism res...

DPD discusses grant for terrorism response equipment

The Douglasville City Council took up at Thursday's work session submitting a grant that would give the police department additional equipment to respond to terrorism events. The Douglasville Police Department is requesting to submit a 2017 GEMA State Homeland Security Program Grant application.

