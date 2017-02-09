DCSO: Gunfire exchanged after argument at local bar
There are 1 comment on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Wednesday, titled DCSO: Gunfire exchanged after argument at local bar. In it, Douglas County Sentinel reports that:
A man was arrested and charged after authorities say he exchanged gunfire with another person after an argument at a local bar, according to authorities. Darion Ladetric Murphy, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, stalking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm near a public highway.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
|
United States
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Which bar?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ...
|Tue
|Citizen
|3
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Tallerman
|71
|23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11)
|Feb 6
|Jett
|20
|Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury
|Feb 5
|Ed T
|4
|Fairfield Plantation (Jun '13)
|Feb 5
|Dieck
|19
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Feb 3
|Brody
|5
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Feb 3
|Hippie Chick
|118
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC