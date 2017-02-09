There are on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Wednesday, titled DCSO: Gunfire exchanged after argument at local bar. In it, Douglas County Sentinel reports that:

A man was arrested and charged after authorities say he exchanged gunfire with another person after an argument at a local bar, according to authorities. Darion Ladetric Murphy, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, stalking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm near a public highway.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.