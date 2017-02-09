DCSO: Gunfire exchanged after argumen...

DCSO: Gunfire exchanged after argument at local bar

There are 1 comment on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Wednesday, titled DCSO: Gunfire exchanged after argument at local bar. In it, Douglas County Sentinel reports that:

A man was arrested and charged after authorities say he exchanged gunfire with another person after an argument at a local bar, according to authorities. Darion Ladetric Murphy, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, stalking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm near a public highway.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jake Kesey

United States

#1 17 hrs ago
Which bar?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ... Tue Citizen 3
anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09) Tue Tallerman 71
23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11) Feb 6 Jett 20
News Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury Feb 5 Ed T 4
Fairfield Plantation (Jun '13) Feb 5 Dieck 19
Rate Harvester Christian School Feb 3 Brody 5
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) Feb 3 Hippie Chick 118
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC