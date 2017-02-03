DADC hosting job fair at Mercer

The Development Authority of Douglas County will host a job fair Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Mercer University Douglas Campus, 975 Blairs Bridge Rd. in Lithia Springs, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. As of this week, the following companies have committed to attend: Medline, Gordon Food Service, Coloplast, Staples Distribution Center, JW Pepper, and Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority. "This job fair is for anyone seeking a job opportunity," said Breezy Straton, project manager for the Development Authority of Douglas County.

