DADC hosting job fair at Mercer
The Development Authority of Douglas County will host a job fair Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Mercer University Douglas Campus, 975 Blairs Bridge Rd. in Lithia Springs, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. As of this week, the following companies have committed to attend: Medline, Gordon Food Service, Coloplast, Staples Distribution Center, JW Pepper, and Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority. "This job fair is for anyone seeking a job opportunity," said Breezy Straton, project manager for the Development Authority of Douglas County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Fri
|Brody
|5
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Fri
|Hippie Chick
|118
|Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10)
|Feb 2
|Even
|30
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|Feb 1
|Keep her
|53
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Jan 31
|DeepFriedThighs
|5
|D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11)
|Jan 29
|Tolerman
|13
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Jan 27
|Tolerman
|70
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC