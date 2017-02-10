Crime Beat: Man arrested for cruelty ...

Crime Beat: Man arrested for cruelty to elderly person

A local man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and cruelty to a person 65 years of age of older. Ronald William Johnson, 31, was arrested Jan. 31, 2017, according to the Douglasville Police Department incident report.

