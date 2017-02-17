Chopped Junior Champ

Chopped Junior Champ

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

What's a "Chopped Junior" viewing party without cake? The Genter household was filled with friends and family, awaiting the results of the competition which brought acclaim to Douglas County as 11-year-old Rose Genter of Douglasville was announced the Chopped Junior winner on Tuesday night's episode. Douglasville's Rose Genter, 11, who traveled to New York in October to compete on Food Network's "Chopped Junior," was all decked out in celebrity style -- complete with an award-show backdrop and red carpet -- for a viewing party Tuesday night, where friends and family watched as she was declared the winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager 59 min cruise10 1
News Mayor gives State of the City Address 4 hr Really 6
Joshua ulbrich???? Wed Sam 1
Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees Feb 11 Sam Citizen 9
No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16) Feb 11 Citizen 59
Walking tracks in Douglasville (Jul '10) Feb 11 Douglasvillian 23
roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ... Feb 7 Citizen 3
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC