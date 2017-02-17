Chopped Junior Champ

What's a "Chopped Junior" viewing party without cake? The Genter household was filled with friends and family, awaiting the results of the competition which brought acclaim to Douglas County as 11-year-old Rose Genter of Douglasville was announced the Chopped Junior winner on Tuesday night's episode. Douglasville's Rose Genter, 11, who traveled to New York in October to compete on Food Network's "Chopped Junior," was all decked out in celebrity style -- complete with an award-show backdrop and red carpet -- for a viewing party Tuesday night, where friends and family watched as she was declared the winner.

