Charles - Matt' Matthew Paine III
Charles "Matt" Matthew Paine III, age 30, of Douglasville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. He was born on October 21, 1986 in Austell, Georgia, son of Charles Matthew Paine Jr. and Lynne Hough Paine.
