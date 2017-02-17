Alison Mary Hall

Alison Mary Hall

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Times Georgian

Ms. Alison Mary Hall, age 80, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Aspen Village in Dallas, Georgia. Alison was born in London, England on December 18, 1936, the daughter of the late Richard Thomas Leader and Dulcie Beeby Leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor gives State of the City Address 14 hr White Moderate 7
Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11) 16 hr Trump Is In 54
roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ... Fri FOS 4
recommend a good church in west georgia??? (Feb '12) Fri VLM 46
Amber Harmon Fri saddness 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Fri cruise10 1
Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees Feb 11 Sam Citizen 9
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,557 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC