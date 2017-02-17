Alison Mary Hall
Ms. Alison Mary Hall, age 80, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Aspen Village in Dallas, Georgia. Alison was born in London, England on December 18, 1936, the daughter of the late Richard Thomas Leader and Dulcie Beeby Leader.
