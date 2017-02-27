3 men arrested for fraudulent credit card use at Tiger Town

Three suspects were arrested and charged in connection with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card at several businesses located in Tiger Town Feb. 27. Arrested in the case were William Teague and Charles Ashley of Douglasville, GA, and Eric Muhammad of Forest Park, GA. In addition to being charged in the connection with the cases in Tiger Town, Ashley was charged as a fugitive from justice on an outstanding felony warrant for probation violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.