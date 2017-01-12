VR proposes hotel-motel tax increase

VR proposes hotel-motel tax increase

Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

A proposal to raise the hotel-motel tax in Villa Rica to 8 percent will be sent to Carroll County's legislative delegation, a first step in increasing the tax to the same level as it is in surrounding communities and on par with what is being proposed for Carrollton. The Villa Rica City Council approved a resolution to increase the tax from its current level of 5 percent on Tuesday.

