Villa Rica woman dies after wreck
Donisha Wheeler, 24, died after the car in which she was a passenger struck another vehicle Friday at approximately 8:40 p.m. According to the state patrol, the Versa turned into the lane of travel of a 2006 GMC Sierra C1500 S. The Versa was struck on the passenger side. Neither the driver of the Versa, Rodney Mingo, 56, of Villa Rica, nor the driver of the Sierra, John Minter, 20, of Douglasville, were injured, according to the state patrol.
