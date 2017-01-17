Three shot after argument in Douglas ...

Three shot after argument in Douglas County neighborhood

Monday

Police in Douglas County said at around 1 a.m. on January 16, they responded to call at an address on Knoll View Place in Anneewakee Trails subdivision in Douglasville. When deputies arrived on the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

