Tensions run high at latest quarry hearing; vote set for Tuesday

A handful of people stood when Mayor Rochelle Robinson asked those supporting a proposed rock quarry to stand during a public hearing Thursday night. People crowded around the walls, while others filled the seats, ready to be a part of the public hearing to consider the request for a change in zoning from Heavy Industrial to Heavy Industrial District with a special land-use permit for mining and quarrying.

