Snow misses Douglas County; ice, down...

Snow misses Douglas County; ice, downed trees cause minor problems

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County residents were preparing to be snowed in over the weekend, with forecasts for 4-6 inches of the white stuff expected late Friday into Saturday morning. At the Douglasville Ace Hardware on Friday, sleds were flying off the shelves, along with winter gear and Ice Melter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Popcorn Depot (Jan '13) Sun ashleymarie 106
News Suspect arrested in New Year's Day shooting Sat Concerned 1
News GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20 Sat Citizencane 4
News Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans Jan 6 Cotizencane 2
Judge Robert James (Jul '07) Jan 5 Who knows 69
Jimmy Witcher Jan 4 Carlos ladino 9
Superintendent Gordon Pritz buys second home in... (Jun '15) Jan 3 TaxPayer1 13
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,092

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC