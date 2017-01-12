Services set to celebrate legacy of M...

Services set to celebrate legacy of MLK on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Artist John E. Martin of Villa Rica drew this rendering of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Special church services and other events will be held in Douglas County to honor King's legacy. While many will enjoy a day off on Monday in commemoration of the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., others will participate in an MLK Day of Service or attend special church services throughout Douglas County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) 18 hr Tolerman 110
Why do so many Blacks drive with DEALER tags? (Oct '13) 18 hr Lester R 23
Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10) Sun Prophetess 54
Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11) Jan 14 sanrad 49
How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10) Jan 13 Stella Landry 71
Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13) Jan 12 Tolerman 41
Austell Natural Gas Jan 11 Elmer 2
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC