Services set to celebrate legacy of MLK on Monday
Artist John E. Martin of Villa Rica drew this rendering of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Special church services and other events will be held in Douglas County to honor King's legacy. While many will enjoy a day off on Monday in commemoration of the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., others will participate in an MLK Day of Service or attend special church services throughout Douglas County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|18 hr
|Tolerman
|110
|Why do so many Blacks drive with DEALER tags? (Oct '13)
|18 hr
|Lester R
|23
|Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Prophetess
|54
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|Jan 14
|sanrad
|49
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Jan 13
|Stella Landry
|71
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|Jan 12
|Tolerman
|41
|Austell Natural Gas
|Jan 11
|Elmer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC