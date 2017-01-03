Roy William Hunter
Roy William Hunter, 93, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Due to the winter weather, visitation will now be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Hightower's Memorial Chapel.
