Rookard elected BOE chairman
Trudy Sowar, a representative of the Georgia School Boards Association , met with the Douglas County Board of Education Monday night to explain the process of searching and selecting a new school superintendent to replace retiring School Superintendent Gordon Pritz at the end of June. She said the process takes about three months to complete.
