Rhonda Jane Pressley Peters
Rhonda Jane Pressley Peters, age 53, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 following an extended illness. She was born on December 1, 1963, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Walter Ray Pressley and the late Linda Ruth Johns Pressley.
