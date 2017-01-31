Rhonda Ann Snyder
Rhonda Ann Snyder, age 57, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 9, 1959, the daughter of the late Pete Snyder and the late Marvine Moore Snyder.
