Punkintown Nature Preserve: Master plan revealed for passive park along Bear Creek
The first phase of a master plan to develop "The Boot" portion of Punkintown Nature Preserve has been completed and is ready to be rolled out to the community. Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Mike Mulcare will hold a community meeting to share and discuss the master plan for Punkintown Nature Preserve on Jan.19.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|2 hr
|ChicknButt
|106
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|23 hr
|Tolerman
|41
|Austell Natural Gas
|Jan 11
|Elmer
|2
|See Ya Whitey!!!
|Jan 10
|Tolerman
|14
|Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11)
|Jan 10
|FOS
|38
|Popcorn Depot (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|ashleymarie
|106
|Suspect arrested in New Year's Day shooting
|Jan 7
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC