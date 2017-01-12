Punkintown Nature Preserve: Master pl...

Punkintown Nature Preserve: Master plan revealed for passive park along Bear Creek

The first phase of a master plan to develop "The Boot" portion of Punkintown Nature Preserve has been completed and is ready to be rolled out to the community. Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Mike Mulcare will hold a community meeting to share and discuss the master plan for Punkintown Nature Preserve on Jan.19.

