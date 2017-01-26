Police looking for robbery suspect
Police say a robbery suspect left in this four-door sedan, which they believe is champagne, gold or pewter in color and has a sunroof. Police say a robbery suspect left in this four-door sedan, which they believe is champagne, gold or pewter in color and has a sunroof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11)
|12 hr
|Liberty belle
|12
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Tolerman
|71
|Does anyone know if Dependable Tire in Lithia S... (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Cirizencane
|46
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Jan 26
|Sheboygan
|4
|mugshots and crime (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Eric
|13
|SHARP helps inmates with alcohol, drug abuse pr... (Jul '09)
|Jan 23
|Really
|20
|roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ...
|Jan 22
|mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC