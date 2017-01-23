New sheriff lays out his plans for DCSO
Phil Miller, who served as sheriff for 16 years before retiring at the end 2016, had a long history in law enforcement. He started with the Douglasville Police Department and worked his way up the ranks at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SHARP helps inmates with alcohol, drug abuse pr... (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Really
|20
|roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ...
|Sun
|mark
|1
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Jan 21
|Cupcake
|3
|No Military Discounts at Chick fil a (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Joe
|132
|How long to loose your house?
|Jan 21
|Jacob T
|1
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Jan 21
|taxpayer 112
|113
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Jan 21
|Jerry
|118
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC