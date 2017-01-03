Nail Salon Robber Shot in the Butt by Technician
The West Georgia Neighbor reports 12-15-2016 Douglasville, Police say the two suspects entered the Top Nails salon on Thornton Rd in Lithia Springs around 8 p.m. At least one was armed with a handgun and they attempted to rob the salon. An employee who was also armed quickly reacted by firing at the suspects.
