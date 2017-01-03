Nail Salon Robber Shot in the Butt by...

Nail Salon Robber Shot in the Butt by Technician

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AmmoLand

The West Georgia Neighbor reports 12-15-2016 Douglasville, Police say the two suspects entered the Top Nails salon on Thornton Rd in Lithia Springs around 8 p.m. At least one was armed with a handgun and they attempted to rob the salon. An employee who was also armed quickly reacted by firing at the suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) 8 min MAD BLACK WOMEN 101
See Ya Whitey!!! 1 hr Tolerman 14
Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11) 15 hr FOS 38
Popcorn Depot (Jan '13) Jan 8 ashleymarie 106
News Suspect arrested in New Year's Day shooting Jan 7 Concerned 1
News GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20 Jan 7 Citizencane 4
News Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans Jan 6 Cotizencane 2
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,366 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,835

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC