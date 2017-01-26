Mulcare announces 2nd spay/neuter fun...

Mulcare announces 2nd spay/neuter fundraiser

What once started as a way to celebrate a half-century of wedded bliss, has turned into a popular fundraiser to benefit Douglas County's animal shelter population. District 3 Commissioner Mike Mulcare announced Jan. 18 plans for the Douglas County second annual Spay and Neuter Fundraiser in partnership with the Douglas County Humane Society at the Douglas County Animal Control Advisory Board meeting.

