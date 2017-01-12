Michael Glenn Smith
Mr. Michael Glenn Smith, 65, of Morganton, Georgia, formerly of Atlanta, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017. He was born December 15, 1951 the son of the late Mr. Jesse Guy Smith and the late Mrs. Dorothy Marie Blalock Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|9 hr
|sanrad
|49
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|18 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|108
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|Stella Landry
|71
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Tolerman
|41
|Austell Natural Gas
|Jan 11
|Elmer
|2
|See Ya Whitey!!!
|Jan 10
|Tolerman
|14
|Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11)
|Jan 10
|FOS
|38
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC