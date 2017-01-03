Max Wix
Mr. Max Wix, 75, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born September 29, 1941 in the New Georgia community of Paulding County, the son of the late Mr. Luther Wix and the late Mrs. Deedie Lenora Caldwell Wix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Robert James (Jul '07)
|22 hr
|Who knows
|69
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|23 hr
|Citizencane
|2
|Jimmy Witcher
|Wed
|Carlos ladino
|9
|Superintendent Gordon Pritz buys second home in... (Jun '15)
|Jan 3
|TaxPayer1
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|Dec 31
|Slaterfox
|92
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Dec 31
|bored monitor
|117
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Dec 30
|Citizen Cane
|70
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC