Max Wix

Max Wix

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Georgian

Mr. Max Wix, 75, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born September 29, 1941 in the New Georgia community of Paulding County, the son of the late Mr. Luther Wix and the late Mrs. Deedie Lenora Caldwell Wix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Robert James (Jul '07) 22 hr Who knows 69
News GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20 23 hr Citizencane 2
Jimmy Witcher Wed Carlos ladino 9
Superintendent Gordon Pritz buys second home in... (Jun '15) Jan 3 TaxPayer1 13
Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08) Dec 31 Slaterfox 92
Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11) Dec 31 bored monitor 117
How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10) Dec 30 Citizen Cane 70
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Douglas County was issued at January 06 at 1:35PM EST

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,160

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC