Man accused of touching child at mall food court denied bond
A report from the Douglasville Police Department shows the child and the mother reported that an adult had intentionally touched the child while in line at Sarku Japan in the food court of Arbor Place Mall. Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp denied bond for Klapp at a hearing Friday.
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11)
|21 hr
|Liberty belle
|12
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Tolerman
|71
|Does anyone know if Dependable Tire in Lithia S... (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Cirizencane
|46
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Jan 26
|Sheboygan
|4
|mugshots and crime (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Eric
|13
|SHARP helps inmates with alcohol, drug abuse pr... (Jul '09)
|Jan 23
|Really
|20
|roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ...
|Jan 22
|mark
|1
