Man accused of touching child at mall food court denied bond

9 hrs ago

A report from the Douglasville Police Department shows the child and the mother reported that an adult had intentionally touched the child while in line at Sarku Japan in the food court of Arbor Place Mall. Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp denied bond for Klapp at a hearing Friday.

