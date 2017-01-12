Main Street programs collaborate on discount cards
Main Street programs have started a discount card and membership program to encourage local shopping, starting a website where customers can view all of the participating merchants and discounts in one place. The plan includes Douglasville, Villa Rica, Carrollton and Bowdon Main Streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|108
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|Stella Landry
|71
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Tolerman
|41
|Austell Natural Gas
|Jan 11
|Elmer
|2
|See Ya Whitey!!!
|Jan 10
|Tolerman
|14
|Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11)
|Jan 10
|FOS
|38
|Popcorn Depot (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|ashleymarie
|106
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC