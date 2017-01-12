Main Street programs collaborate on d...

Main Street programs collaborate on discount cards

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Main Street programs have started a discount card and membership program to encourage local shopping, starting a website where customers can view all of the participating merchants and discounts in one place. The plan includes Douglasville, Villa Rica, Carrollton and Bowdon Main Streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) 5 hr General Robert E Lee 108
How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10) 12 hr Stella Landry 71
Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13) Thu Tolerman 41
Austell Natural Gas Jan 11 Elmer 2
See Ya Whitey!!! Jan 10 Tolerman 14
Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11) Jan 10 FOS 38
Popcorn Depot (Jan '13) Jan 8 ashleymarie 106
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC