Local man killed in Gwinnett wreck
A local man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County, according to police. Juan Garcia Alanis, 24, of Douglasville, was wearing his seatbelt but was thrown from his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee on a curve near I-985, according to a Gwinnett County Police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11)
|12 hr
|Liberty belle
|12
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Tolerman
|71
|Does anyone know if Dependable Tire in Lithia S... (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Cirizencane
|46
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Jan 26
|Sheboygan
|4
|mugshots and crime (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Eric
|13
|SHARP helps inmates with alcohol, drug abuse pr... (Jul '09)
|Jan 23
|Really
|20
|roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ...
|Jan 22
|mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC