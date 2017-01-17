Local man arrested for child molestation

Local man arrested for child molestation

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Charles McKinney, 35, of Douglasville was arrested Thursday and charged with child molestation, sexual battery, enticing a minor for indecent purposes, sodomy and parole violation, according to the jail records. He was previously arrested Jan. 6 for statutory rape, the records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) 23 hr Tolerman 110
Why do so many Blacks drive with DEALER tags? (Oct '13) 23 hr Lester R 23
Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10) Sun Prophetess 54
Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11) Jan 14 sanrad 49
How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10) Jan 13 Stella Landry 71
Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13) Jan 12 Tolerman 41
Austell Natural Gas Jan 11 Elmer 2
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC