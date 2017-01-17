LDS church hosting emergency preparedness seminar Saturday

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering a workshop Saturday morning to help members of the community learn how to be prepared when an emergency arises. The church invites members of the community to a free Family Emergency Preparedness and Container Gardening Seminar Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 3027 Chapel Hill Rd. in Douglasville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.