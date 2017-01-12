John Garland Yates
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|9 hr
|sanrad
|49
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|18 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|108
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|Stella Landry
|71
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Tolerman
|41
|Austell Natural Gas
|Jan 11
|Elmer
|2
|See Ya Whitey!!!
|Jan 10
|Tolerman
|14
|Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11)
|Jan 10
|FOS
|38
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC