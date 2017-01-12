John Garland Yates

John Garland Yates

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Georgian

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11) 9 hr sanrad 49
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) 18 hr General Robert E Lee 108
How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10) Fri Stella Landry 71
Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13) Thu Tolerman 41
Austell Natural Gas Jan 11 Elmer 2
See Ya Whitey!!! Jan 10 Tolerman 14
Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11) Jan 10 FOS 38
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,933 • Total comments across all topics: 277,918,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC